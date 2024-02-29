The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) will be starting its registration process for the recruitment of Constable and Lady Constable in the Kolkata Police Department from tomorrow i.e. 1 March. Interested and eligible candidates need to fill the registration form on the official website of the WBPRB i.e. wbpolice.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The total number of vacancies is 3734 of which 3464 are for Constables and 270 are for Lady Constables. As per the official notification, the online application forms must be submitted from 1 March untill 29 March at 11.59 pm.

The official statement also added that an editing window will be available for the candidates for seven days who wish to make any edit or rectify their personal information except for their permanent State, Mobile Number and e-mail Id 1 April-7 April.

Eligibility for Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 Candidate must be a citizen of the country and as per age is concerned, they must not be less than 18 and not more than 30 as on 1 January 2024. The WBPRB in its notification has given certain relaxations depending on Caste Category. The education qualification required to apply for the constable and lady constable post is Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. Along with this, candidate must be able to read, write and speak Bengali. The physical measurements required for Male is 167 cm height and 57 weight for all categories. however, Gorkhas, Garhwalies, Rajbanshis and Scheduled Tribes have height requirement of 160 cm and 53 kg weight for males.

In Females, candidates of all categories must have 160 cm height and 49 kg weight while for Gorkhas, Garhwalies, Rajbanshis and Scheduled Tribes, the height and weight requirement is 152 cm and 45 kg respectively. For the third gender candidate, all category requirement is 163 cm and height 52 while for other cast it is 155 cm and 48 Kg weight.

Candidates must read the complete information application here for more details {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Application fees for the Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 The application fees for all categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe is ₹170. The application fees for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe is exempted and they are required to pay only the processing fees which is ₹20.

How to apply for Kolkata Police Constable Recruitment 2024 - Candidates need to submit application using any of the following official websites i.e. West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in); West Bengal Police (wbpolice.gov.in) or Kolkata Police (kolkatapolice.gov.in) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

- On the homepage, click on the "Recruitment to the posts of Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2024"

-Complete the registration form by filing the required information

-Upload all the necessary documents required {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Pay the application fees and click on submit

