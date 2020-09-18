Kolkata Police DCP tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Kolkata : A Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police has been admitted to hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19, police sources said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of South East Division of Kolkata Police Debasmita Das was taken to the hospital on Thursday where she is undergoing treatment, they said. "She is undergoing treatment and we are keeping a close watch on her health conditions," hospital sources said.

The IPS officer was having some health-related issues and was on leave since last Saturday, sources in Kolkata Police said.

Incidentally, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has been under home isolation since last week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A few IPS officers and other policemen in West Bengal have also tested positive for the virus. There are around 3,000 policemen in the state who have been infected by coronavirus.

West Bengal reported 60 more COVID-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 4,183, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

The state also registered 3,197 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which took the tally to 2,15,580, it said.

Since Wednesday, 2,948 people recovered from the disease, bettering the discharge rate to 86.77 per cent, the bulletin said, adding, the number of active cases now stands at 24,336. The total recovery count so far is 1,87,061.

Twenty-two deaths were reported from the city, followed by 18 in North 24 Parganas, which also witnessed the highest number of 507 fresh infections. Kolkata accounted for 475 new cases. Out of the 60 deaths, 51 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 26,54,070 samples, including 45,536 in the last 24 hours.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

