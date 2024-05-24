“In exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section(1) of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Act 2 of 1974) read with the Sub-Section(3) of the said Section, I, Vineet Kumar Goyal, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as in the district of South 24 Parganas (within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction) do hereby prohibit for a period of 60 (Sixty) days from 28.05.2024 to 26.07.2024 or until further order, any unlawful assembly of 05 or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquillity and disruption of vehicular traffic within the said area in the town of Kolkata," said the order.