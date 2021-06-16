Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty was questioned by the Kolkata police on Wednesday over a controversial speech delivered by him during the campaigns for the West Bengal assembly elections.

The 71-year-old had recently filed a petition before the Calcutta High Court seeking quashing of the case filed against him.

He said that he had only uttered popular dialogues from his films and that it was only recreational. The actor deemed himself innocent and said that he is in no way connected with any offence as alleged by the complainant.

The complaint against Chakraborty claims that the actor had used dialogues like "marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane" (will hit you here and the body will land in the crematorium) and "ek chobole chabi" (one snakebite and you will turn into a photograph) at a rally after he joined the BJP on 7 March.

It was alleged that these dialogues were a cause for post-poll violence in the state.

He has been accused of promoting enmity between different groups, an intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and making statements conducing to public mischief.

Chakraborty had sought quashing of proceedings against him pending before the additional chief judicial magistrate at Sealdah court.

The Calcutta HC had directed the actor to provide his e-mail address to the state so that he can make himself available by way of video conference for questioning.

Hearing Chakraborty's petition, the court had directed the investigating officer to afford a reasonable time to him for his appearance by way of a video conference.

On prayers by the lawyers of the petitioner and the prosecution for taking up the matter on a later date, the court fixed the matter for hearing on 18 June.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed that in the meantime, Chakraborty or his advocate would communicate his e-mail address to the state so that he can make himself available through video conference for answering any query of the investigating officer.

Clashes were reported from several places in West Bengal following the declaration of assembly election results on 2 May.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in early last month that at least 16 people have lost their lives in post- poll violence in the state.





