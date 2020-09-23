Home >News >India >Kolkata Port to pump in 40 crore to push digital adoption
A file photo of Kolkata Port. The Kolkata Port Trust is looking at ways to augment its revenues
A file photo of Kolkata Port. The Kolkata Port Trust is looking at ways to augment its revenues

Kolkata Port to pump in 40 crore to push digital adoption

1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 10:58 PM IST PTI

  • The Kolkata Port authorities are undertaking an ambitious project to develop an integrated e-marketplace to facilitate coastal shipping
  • An RFID-based PACS is in place in both Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, for addressing traffic congestion

The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT), rechristened as the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, is investing on digital technologies and has lined up at least 40 crore for various projects to bolster ease of doing business, an official said on Wednesday.

The port authorities are undertaking an ambitious project to develop an integrated e-marketplace to facilitate coastal shipping, he said.

"This e-marketplace will be a single-window system for all coastal shipments. It will facilitate an integrated, transparent and hassle-free online system for the coastal shipping stakeholders," the port chairman Vinit Kumar said.

RFID-based port access control system in place

An RFID-based port access control system (PACS) is already in place in both Kolkata Dock System and Haldia Dock Complex, for addressing traffic congestion at gates.

"But, now it will go beyond tracking trucks. Now, every container can be located with the same technology in any yard by their owners," Kumar said.

To eliminate the paper-based information exchange, the port authorities streamlined the process for adoption of electronic delivery order (eDOs) under the port access control system for import containers.

Now, the Kolkata dock ranks second among the major ports of India in the issuance of eDOs, the port said in a statement.

The SMP, Kolkata started a dedicated COVID-19 web portal for its users to provide latest updates related to its operations and initiatives.

A separate web portal for employees and pensioners was also developed to facilitate the online information exchange.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A file photo of Kolkata Port (Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint)

Kolkata Port Trust moots tunnel under Hooghly river for truck movement

2 min read . 26 Jul 2020
KoPT has decided that onshore bulk cargo handlers at Haldia port can charge only up to `119.48 per tonne, whereas the leading handler Ripley and Co. Ltd charges at least `150, according to its own spokesperson. Photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint<br />

KoPT to pick bulk cargo handlers for Haldia port through bidding

2 min read . 18 Jul 2014
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout