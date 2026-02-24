Kolkata rain: IMD issues alert for downpour in multiple West Bengal districts, check full weather forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather alert for rainfall in various districts of West Bengal, including Kolkata. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in the City of Joy — Kolkata.

West Midnapore, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah and Kolkata are on yellow alert for rains today.

Predicting rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh on 24 and 25 February, IMD in its latest press release stated, "Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds speed reaching (30-40 kmph) likely over… Odisha …. Gangetic West Bengal & Jharkhand on 24th; with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Telangana on 24th.

The weather office also predicted isolated light rainfall and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between February 26 and 28.

IMD also issued fishermen warning advising them not to venture over northern parts of southeast, Bay of Bengal and adjoining parts of southwest and east central Bay of Bengal on 24th February.

Delhi weather forecast Residents of the national capital woke up to pleasant February morning with average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 227, in poor category, at 9:00 am. Delhi's primary weather monitoring station Safdarjung recorded 2.4 degrees Celsius minimum temperature and 30.5 degrees Celsius maximum temperature.

Anand Vihar and Wazirpur recorded worst air quality today, falling in very poor range. Out of 39 air quality monitoring stations across Delhi, 10 registered moderate air quality.