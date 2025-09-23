Kolkata rain: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring rainfall, IMD issues alert till…

Kolkata is set to receive spells of rainfall over the next few days as a low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for the city and nearby districts, warning residents of heavy rain and possible waterlogging in low-lying areas. The alert will remain in place till September 26.

Weekly Forecast by IMD Kolkata is set for a wet spell this week as the impact of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. On September 23, the city is expected to see a generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers, along with thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

The weather pattern will remain similar on September 24, with cloudy skies and one or two spells of rain or thundershowers likely. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also forecast. Conditions will intensify on 25 and 26 September, when thunderstorms with rainfall are predicted. Both days carry warnings for lightning and gusty winds that could affect outdoor activities and traffic movement.

From September 27, rainfall is expected to ease slightly. The forecast suggests a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms, but no weather warning has been issued. On 28 September, the city will continue to witness cloudy conditions with chances of rain or thunderstorms in some areas.

Throughout the week, maximum temperatures are likely to remain around 32–33°C, while minimums will stay close to 26–27°C.

Waterlogging and Traffic Kolkata witnessed heavy rainfall yesterday, bringing the city to a standstill as streets were flooded and traffic came to a crawl. Low-lying areas, major roads, and busy intersections experienced severe waterlogging, causing long delays for commuters and disrupting public transport services. Many buses, cars, and two-wheelers struggled to move through submerged streets, while pedestrians faced difficulties navigating flooded footpaths. The situation is expected to continue today, as rainfall is predicted to persist.

Kolkata Streets and Homes Flooded Visuals from across Kolkata showed roads submerged and parked vehicles partially underwater as the day began. Videos circulating on WhatsApp and social media also revealed water entering homes, leaving many residences submerged in ankle-deep water.

Which Areas Recorded the Heaviest Rainfall? The southern and eastern parts of the city experienced the most intense rainfall. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation reported that Garia Kamdahari recorded 332 mm of rain in just a few hours. Other areas recorded significant rainfall, including Jodhpur Park with 285 mm, Kalighat 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm.

How are Residents Reacting? “I think Kolkata just received record breaking rainfall. There is practically no news yet, but it might be the case. Rain started around midnight, and it’s still raining. Rained very heavily from 2:00 am to 4:00 am. I live in a ground-floor apartment, and have shin-deep flooding inside my home. This is the heaviest rainfall I’ve seen and beyond even 2020 Amphan levels of flooding. All my ground-floor neighbours are also saying the same. What an upsetting start to the festive season,” lamented one Reddit user.

“We have a one storey house. This is the first time in my life that I’m seeing so much water accumulate. Even during Amphan cyclone water had not entered the house. It will be disastrous if the rain doesn’t stop,” shared another resident.

