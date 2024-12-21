Kolkata Weather Today: Light rain fell in Kolkata last night as anticipated, with further rain expected across South Bengal today. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rain for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram. While these areas are likely to experience precipitation, other districts may see a partly cloudy sky. A yellow alert has been issued for Kolkata for tomorrow, December 22.

Looking ahead to Saturday, moderate rain is predicted for several districts, including Kolkata and its neighbouring areas. Additionally, the IMD has warned of dense fog conditions in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the 24 Parganas districts.

Today's temperature in Kolkata is currently around 20.98 °C, with a minimum of 16.93 °C and a maximum of 22.39 °C expected throughout the day. The relative humidity stands at 55%, accompanied by a wind speed of 55 km/h.

Tomorrow's forecast indicates that temperatures in Kolkata will range from a minimum of 15.51 °C to a maximum of 27.79 °C, with humidity levels dropping to around 40 per cent.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has attributed the recent rainfall to a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal, which has already resulted in light rain across various South Bengal districts since Friday morning.

As the weather continues to evolve, residents can expect ongoing rainfall through the weekend along with foggy conditions.

Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 22, 2024 20.98 Light rain December 23, 2024 24.13 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 25.80 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 27.36 Clear Sky December 26, 2024 28.20 Scattered clouds December 27, 2024 28.82 Clear Sky December 28, 2024 28.29 Clear Sky

IMD Rainfall Alert -Rainfall or snowfall very likely at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during 22- 24 December.

IMD Forecast of Temperature -No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Northwest India during next 2 days and gradual rise by about 2℃ thereafter

-Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3℃ likely over Central India during next 5 days

-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over West India (except Gujarat State) during next 2 days and gradual rise by 2-4℃ thereafter.

-No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over Gujarat State and East India during next 5 days.

IMD Cold Wave Warnings -Severe cold wave conditions very likely in Himachal Pradesh during 21 -24 December

-Cold wave conditions very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 25 and 26 December, over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 21-26 December

-Similar conditions will prevail over Punjab, Rajasthan on 21 December

IMD Dense Fog Warnings -Dense fog conditions will prevail during late night/early morning hours in Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Jharkhand till 22 December,

-Dense fog will prevail over Punjab, Haryana & Assam & Meghalaya during 22-25 December,

-Dense fog will prevail over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar on 21 and 22 December.

IMD Ground Frost Warnings -Ground Frost conditions very likely in Himachal Pradesh during 21-24 December