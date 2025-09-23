Kolkata Rain Live Updates: 7 dead, schools shut as rains lash West Bengal's capital ahead of Durga Puja festivities

Kolkata Rain Live Updates: Heavy rains lashed across the capital of West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja festivities expected to be celebrated in the state. Following the downpour on Tuesday, at least seven people died in rain-related incidents in the city. The heavy rain on Monday night and early Tuesday caused significant flooding in many parts of the city, disrupting traffic and daily routines.

IMD forecast

Kolkata is expecting rainy weather this week due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. On September 23, the city will likely have mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain or thundershowers, along with thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting between 30 and 40 kmph.