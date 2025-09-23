Subscribe

Kolkata Rain Live Updates: 7 dead, schools shut as rains lash West Bengal's capital ahead of Durga Puja festivities

  • Kolkata Rain Live Updates: Ahead of Durga Puja, heavy rains in Kolkata resulted in seven deaths and severe flooding. Traffic was disrupted across the city. The IMD predicts ongoing rain this week, with thunderstorms and strong winds.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated23 Sep 2025, 03:08:49 PM IST
Kolkata Rain Live Updates: 7 killed amid heavy rainfall in the city.(PTI)

Kolkata Rain Live Updates: Heavy rains lashed across the capital of West Bengal ahead of Durga Puja festivities expected to be celebrated in the state. Following the downpour on Tuesday, at least seven people died in rain-related incidents in the city. The heavy rain on Monday night and early Tuesday caused significant flooding in many parts of the city, disrupting traffic and daily routines.

IMD forecast

Kolkata is expecting rainy weather this week due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. On September 23, the city will likely have mostly cloudy skies with periods of rain or thundershowers, along with thunderstorms, lightning and winds gusting between 30 and 40 kmph.

Follow updates here:
23 Sep 2025, 03:08:48 PM IST

Kolkata rain Live Updates: Schools closed in Kolkata due to rain

Kolkata rain Live Updates: Schools in Kolkata have remained closed today amid heavy rainfall.

23 Sep 2025, 02:54:02 PM IST

Kolkata rain Live Updates: IMD predicts heavy rain in Kolkata

Kolkata rain Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, September 22 estimated that a low-pressure trough might move northwards over Kolkata and the South 24 Parganas district, bringing heavy rainfall in the city within the next 24 hours.

