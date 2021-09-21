Indian Railways Eastern Railway( ER ) zone had to short terminate or cancel many passengers trains today due to heavy rainfall and subsequent waterlogging at Kolkata station in Sealdah Division and Tikiapara yard.

Several Howrah-bound trains were also short-terminated at Dum Dum Junction or Kankinara while many others short-originated at Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

The trains which have been cancelled are 03113/03114 Kolkata - Lalgola - Kolkata special, 02261 Kolkata - Haldibari special and 03161 Kolkata - Balurghat special.

The Sitamarhi - Kolkata special at Kankinara, Radhikapur - Kolkata special at Belgharia and 03122 Gazipur - Kolkata special at Dum Dum Junction will be short terminated and Kolkata - Gorakhpur special will be originated from Sealdah instead of Kolkata.

Also, the Gorakhpur - Kolkata special will be diverted to Sealdah.

Meanwhile, three trains are rescheduled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

The Kolkata - Jammu Tawi special has been rescheduled at 14.45hrs, Kolkata - Amritsar special rescheduled at 15.20hrs, and Howrah - Malda special rescheduled at 16.30hrs.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded the highest rainfall of September in 13 years following incessant downpour in the metropolis and its neighbouring districts since the early hours of Monday, as several areas were submerged and transport services crippled.

Indicating no succour, the Met Department forecast light to moderate rain in all districts of south Bengal, with one or two spells of heavy rainfall and thundershowers, till Tuesday morning.

The weather office said Kolkata received 142 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am, and over 100 mm during the six-hour span from 1 am to 7 am.

The metropolis had recorded 174.4 mm of rainfall on September 25 in 2007.

"Due to movement of cyclonic circulation from north-west Bay of Bengal to Gangetic West Bengal and strong moisture incursion, heavy rainfall is occurring over Kolkata and adjoining North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur," Regional Met Director G K Das said.

