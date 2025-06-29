Kolkata rape accused Monojit Mishra was slapped with sexual harassment case but juniors say, ‘authorities protected him’

Monojit Mishra, the prime accused in the rape of a 24-year-old college student in Kolkata, had reportedly shown disturbing behavior and a pattern of sexual aggression for years, according to former classmates and juniors, according to a report by the Times of India.

The main accused, Manojit Mishra, and his accomplices, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, have been remanded to police custody till July 1. Mishra, who was expelled from the college's Trinamool unit in 2021, was known for repeatedly approaching female students and harassing them.

Here's what juniors said about accused Manojit Mishra A college insider alleged on Saturday that Manojit Mishra had a disturbing history of misconduct, including morphing photos of female students and circulating them among friends, recording intimate moments with women and sharing the videos, and routinely body-shaming female students. Despite multiple complaints filed against him over molestation, assault, extortion, and harassment, no action was reportedly taken at the time.

“This person and his aides were a terror, especially for girls. Authorities knew everything but protected him. We even filed a formal sexual harassment complaint to the teacher-in-charge, but nothing happened,” a third-year college student told the Times of India.

“Those attached to the union had a licence to do anything. Posting obscene jokes and photos in groups was normal. We stayed silent out of fear,” a junior told TOI.

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata's Kasba on Wednesday, June 25. The police have arrested four persons, including the main accused, and a five-member Special team has been formed to investigate the incident.

PTI reported, citing an investigating officer, that CCTV footage supports the survivor’s allegations, capturing the movements of the three accused, the security guard, and the victim. “We are currently examining the footage,” the officer said.

Investigators have also collected crucial evidence from three campus locations — the students’ union room, a washroom, and the guard’s room — all of which corroborate the survivor’s account. Among the seized items were strands of hair, several bottles containing unidentified liquids, and a hockey stick.

“There are clear signs of a struggle in all three rooms. The samples have been sent for forensic examination,” the officer added.

The incident that comes 10 months after the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case has triggered a major political row in West Bengal.

The police stopped a BJP rally led by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and detained him along with several other party leaders when they tried to take out the protest march to the law college in the city, another officer said.

The protest march was not allowed to proceed towards the South Calcutta Law College, where the student was allegedly gang-raped.

"The rally was stopped at Gariahat crossing in south Kolkata, and Majumdar and several other BJP leaders were detained. They were taken to the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar," the senior officer said.