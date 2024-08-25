CBI's anti-corruption branch conducted searches in Kolkata at locations linked to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and his relatives, following a corruption complaint and High Court orders.

The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday carried out searches at several locations in Kolkata linked to former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh and his relatives. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, citing CBI sources, the operation involved 15 locations associated with Dr Ghosh and his family throughout the city.

"A CBI team also reached the residence of Dr Debashish Som, Demonstrator of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Sunday morning," they told PTI.

These actions come in response to a complaint lodged three days prior by Akhtar Ali, the former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Ali's complaint accused the institution of corruption and irregularities, specifically naming Dr. Debashish Som.

On Saturday, the CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Dr. Sandip Ghosh following orders from the Calcutta High Court. The investigation was launched after the High Court directed the CBI to look into the alleged corruption at the medical college. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Calcutta High Court delivered essential documents to the CBI office at Nizam Palace. Acting swiftly on this information, the CBI filed an FIR and submitted a copy to the Alipur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to provide a progress report on the investigation, which is due to be presented on September 17.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the security of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to be handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) while hearing the suo motu case concerning the rape and murder of the trainee doctor.

The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

