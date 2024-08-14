Kolkata rape and murder: Parents of the victim reportedly told the Calcutta High Court in their petition that 150 mg of semen was found in the victim's body, which suggests involvement of more than one individual.

Kolkata rape and murder: The parents of a 31-year-old doctor, whose death has sparked widespread outrage, suspect that their daughter was gang raped. They have filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court alleging that a staggering 150 mg of semen was found in the victim's body, suggesting the involvement of more than one individual.

An NDTV report claimed to have accessed the parent's petition, which stated that the autopsy found 150 mg of semen in the victim's body, lending credence to the family's allegation of a gang rape.

The report cited the petition, "Petitioners state that the post-mortem report provided devastating details that confirmed their worst fears. Their daughter's body bore several injury marks, indicating a brutal and violent attack."

The petition reportedly added that both ears of the victim had “signs of injury, suggesting a violent struggle". It said, “Her lips were injured, indicating that she may have been silenced or gagged during the attack."

It also said bite marks were found on her neck, underlining the severity of the assault.

The 31-year-old woman trainee doctor's sexual assault and murder have sparked widespread outrage and led to protests within and beyond the medical community across the country.

Kolkata rape and murder The woman, who was a post-graduate trainee doctor, was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

The Kolkata police arrested Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer who frequented the hospital. They earlier informed that they had taken 25 people into custody for questioning.