Kolkata rape case: Accused Monojit ‘Mango’ Mishra makes shocking claim, says scratch marks on his body ‘love bites’

Kolkata gangrape case: The main accused in the Kasba gangrape case, Monojit ‘Mango’ Mishra, has now claimed that the scratch marks found on his body are actually ‘love bites’.

Advertisement

Talking to the news agency ANI, Mishra's lawyer, Raju Ganguly, claimed that Manojit told him that “everyone is making him out to be a villain.”

When asked about scratch marks from nails on his body, and the one mark on his neck, the lawyer said that Monojit Mishra told him, “It is a ‘love bite’. When I asked him who gave him that, the police took him away.”

“I could not see any scratch marks from nails on him,” Ganguly said, adding that he could only see one mark, pointing at the neck.

Also Read | New details emerge in Kolkata gangrape case: Injury marks found on accused body

Raju Ganguly demanded that the phone of the victim should also be seized and sent to the forensics.

“Call record should be brought before the court. After seeing the records, I feel that perhaps this is not a rape case,” the lawyer claimed.

Advertisement

“I have not come to a conclusion, I would be able to tell you by 20 July whether this is rape or not,” he added.

Also Read | Kolkata rape accused demanded punishment for other rape culprits

Following Monojit Mishra's arrest and the Kolkata gangrape case, more women of the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba have come forward to share chilling accounts of being sexually harassed by the accused.

Advertisement

One of the women, quoted by Anandabazar Patrika, has accused expelled TMCP leader Mishra of sexually harassing her during a college picnic in 2023.

“Alcohol arrangement was made under the supervision of Monojit. I went to a room to get my phone when I heard someone close the door. It was him. He was approaching me while opening his shirt buttons and was intoxicated to the extreme,” she told the newspaper.

Also Read | Kolkata rape case: Prime accused Monojit Mishra sacked from college

Monojit Mishra booked under six more charges The Kolkata Police have added six additional charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mishra and his associates in the gangrape case following an investigation, as per a report by The Telegraph on July 1.

The police have added charges under — watching and capturing images of a woman in a private act without her consent, causing hurt with dangerous weapons, kidnapping with the purpose of wrongful confinement, kidnapping to cause the victim grievous hurt, slavery, or unnatural lust, criminal intimidation and keeping the kidnapped victim in confinement.