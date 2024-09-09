The West Bengal Health Department submitted a report to the Supreme Court regarding the Kolkata rape-murder case, indicating that 23 individuals have died due to ongoing doctors' strikes.

As Supreme Court hears a case on gruesome rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, the West Bengal government told the top court that as many as 23 people have died since doctors went on strike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a status report filed by the state health department before a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Sibal told the bench "A status report has been filed.The state health department has filed a report. Tweny-three people have died as doctors are on strike." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, SG Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, tells SC that probe agency has decided to send forensic samples to AIIMS.

The court also sought clarification on the time of registering the report of the unnatural death.

Responding to that Sibal informs SC that the death certificate was given at 1:47 PM, entry of the unnatural death was done at 2:55 PM at the police station {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top court notes investigation in Kolkata rape and murder case is in progress, directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe.

The apex court is currently perusing the status report filed by the state and the CBI. The hearing is underway.

On August 22, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering a case regarding the unnatural death of a woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital. The court found the delay and procedural timeline "extremely disturbing" and questioned the sequence of events. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Previously, the Supreme Court had established a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to develop a protocol for safeguarding doctors and healthcare workers.

Describing the incident as "horrific," the court also condemned the state government for delaying the FIR and allowing thousands to vandalize the hospital.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}