Kolkata rape case: JP Nadda says ‘in Didi’s Bengal, rapist are valued but…’; BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday

BJP criticizes West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee for alleged police highhandedness and calls for a 12-hour strike. The state government urges people not to participate, ensuring normalcy. Clashes during protests led to injuries.

Livemint
Updated27 Aug 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Kolkata: A student uses a scarf to cover her face after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse students during a protest march towards West Bengal Secretariat over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_27_2024_000167A)
Kolkata: A student uses a scarf to cover her face after security personnel fired tear gas shells to disperse students during a protest march towards West Bengal Secretariat over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_27_2024_000167A)(PTI)

Taking a swipe at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over police's alleged highhandedness in handling protestors, BJP president J P Nadda said, “"in Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued.”

On Tuesday, police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protestors who threw stones and bricks at security forces and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

Nadda said on X, "The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles. In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety,"

The protesters were attempting to reach ‘Nabanna’ to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Also Read | ED files money laundering case in RG Kar hospital corruption probe

Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road and areas near the Princep Ghat alongside Santragachi and Howrah Maidan in which some protesters as well as policemen were injured.

"We are used to tackling such unruly mobs and our officers have handled the situation well. We have detained several people and the law will take its course," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

BJP calls for 12 hour strike in Kolkata

The BJP has announced a 12-hour general strike in West Bengal, from 6 am to 6 pm, in protest against the police action during the march to the state secretariat, 'Nabanna,' on Tuesday. 

The party is also demanding that the CBI conduct a polygraph test on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Police Commissioner Vineet Goel, whom the BJP claims initially stated that the victim's death was a suicide.

 

Also Read | Kolkata news: What is Chhatra Samaj, the group leading ‘Nabanna Abhijaan’ rally?

“Whatever is happening in West Bengal is worrisome. It’s akin to tearing the Constitution to shreds. It’s clearly visible that if at all there is a dictator in the country, it’s Mamata Banerjee,” BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

TMC assures normal life will remain unaffected

The West Bengal government, meanwhile, urged people not to participate in BJP’s strike on tomorrow, and said that the administration will ensure normal life is not affected.

"The government will not allow any bandh on Wednesday. We urge people not to participate in it. All steps shall be taken to ensure that normal life is unaffected," said Alapan Bandopadhyay, the chief advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 06:20 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata rape case: JP Nadda says ‘in Didi’s Bengal, rapist are valued but…’; BJP calls for 12-hr strike on Wednesday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue