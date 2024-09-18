Kolkata rape case: Junior doctors seek fresh meeting with West Bengal govt, demand health secretary’s resignation

Days after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking the removal of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Abhishek Gupta and others, junior doctors sent a fresh letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant for the next meeting with the state CM.

On 18 September, the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front held a press conference and announced that they would continue their protest until all their demands were met.

While pressing their new demands, the junior doctors have sought security in hospitals, the development of the healthcare system, the resignation of the state Health Secretary, among others.

The WBJDF in their letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant wrote, as quoted by Indian Express, “In reference to our last meeting with our Hon’ble CM, we would like to reiterate there were certain key points regarding our five-point demands which were left unresolved. Particularly our fourth and fifth point, concerning the development of the healthcare system, safety, security, and prevailing threat culture. We were assured in the meeting (that) a special task force presided by you will be formed to address these issues and further discussions with us would take place regarding its formulation and function. We would like to sit in a meeting with you and other members of the task force today regarding the same. We are eagerly waiting for your positive response.”

Government ready for talks: Meanwhile, reports arrived that Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has invited the junior doctors agitating on September 18 over the RG Kar incident for a meeting at the state secretariat at 6.30 pm.

In his response, Pant reiterated the state government's appeal to the protesting junior doctors to return to work.

“You are aware that many districts of South Bengal are facing a flood-like situation with vast areas inundated. In the light of the above situation, while we again appeal to you to join duties in larger public interest and provide services to common people, I along with the other members of the task force will meet your delegation of 30 members at Nabanna Sabhaghar today at 6.30 pm,” PTI quoted Pant’s email, sent at 2.49 pm as saying.

WB govt transfers Kolkata CP: Earlier on September 17, the West Bengal government appointed Manoj Kumar Verma as new Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata Police, PTI quoted an official notification as saying.

While former Kolkata CP, Vineet Kumar Goyal, had been transferred to Special Task Force as Additional Director General (ADG). He was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

Apart from this, the Home and Hill Affairs Department of the West Bengal government also transferred five other officers.