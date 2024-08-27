Kolkata rape case: Mahua Moitra alleges BJP ’goons’ brutally thrashed cop, shares video; asks ’who will get justice…’

The Bengal government assured normalcy during a BJP-called strike protesting police action against demonstrators. Over 200 arrests were made after clashes in Kolkata, where protesters demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation.

Livemint
Published27 Aug 2024, 08:27 PM IST
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra (PTI)

Amid the alleged police highhandedness in Kolkata in handling protestors who were agitating against the rape-murder of a trainee doctor, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shared a video on social media showing police being brutally thrashed and said that ‘Right to peaceful process cannot mean right to brutal assault’

Taking to X (previously Twitter), Moitra said, Police being brutally thrashed by BJP goons in the name of Justice. Who will get justice for this policeman? Right to peaceful process cannot mean right to brutal assault . Will paid trolls & Godi Media answer this?

Also Read | BJP demands lie-detector test for CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata doctor rape case

Police and protesters clash in Kolkata

On Tuesday, clashes erupted between police and protesters in various parts of Kolkata and neighboring Howrah as demonstrators attempted to break through barricades on their march towards the West Bengal secretariat, ‘Nabanna’. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in response to the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this month.

Over 200 people were arrested in connection with the rally.

Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road and areas near the Princep Ghat alongside Santragachi and Howrah Maidan in which some protesters as well as 29 police personnel were injured.

Kolkata Police sources claimed 126 members and supporters of Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj, one of the organizers of the rally, were arrested. Out of them, 33 were women.

Also Read | Nabanna Abhiyan rally: Kolkata police use lathi charge, tear gas on protestors

“Today we handled the situation well as we are well prepared. Intelligence inputs helped us, otherwise the situation could have been worse. In the state police area, we have arrested 94 people. We arrested 25 others yesterday,” ADG (Law and Order) told reporters in Nabanna.

Protesting police action against peaceful protest, the BJP called for a general strike on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Bengal government said that the administration will ensure that normal life is not affected during the strike.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 08:27 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata rape case: Mahua Moitra alleges BJP ’goons’ brutally thrashed cop, shares video; asks ’who will get justice…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    150.85
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.5 (11.45%)

    Tata Power

    428.00
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    5.55 (1.31%)

    GAIL India

    236.40
    03:58 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.49%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,226.15
    03:57 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    13.25 (1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    100.51
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    8.01 (8.66%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.90
    03:52 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.7 (7.91%)

    JSW Infrastructure

    332.50
    03:59 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    23.25 (7.52%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    1,951.10
    03:48 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    109.1 (5.92%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue