Kolkata ‘rape’ case: Main accused Monojit Mishra has a history of harassment, assault, theft; check 5 past charges

The main accused, Monojit Mishra, in the alleged Kolkata gangrape case, has been chargesheeted in numerous incidents before, comprising harassing women, assault, theft and damaging property, according to the police.

The law student, 24, of South Calcutta Law College on June 25 was subjected to assault, beaten with hockey stick, filmed and blackmailed as she claimed in her complaint. The police then arrested Mishra and his two other accomplices Promit Mukherjee and Zaid Ahmed.

An officer said the police believes that the law college student was gang-raped since she refused the marriage proposal of Mishra, PTI reported. “Monojit Mishra is a history-sheeter with several cases and chargesheets against him in the Kolkata Police jurisdiction,” The Telegraph quoted a top officer as saying.

Who is Monojit Mishra? Monojit Mishra works is a practising lawyer by profession who used to be a Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad leader. He studied at the Alipore law institute four years ago and had been employed there casually since last year. The TMC has distanced itself from him.

His father, a priest belonging to Kalighat, was “ashamed” after knowing about the it, who said, “We stay in a 6 x 8 ft room. We worked so hard and rose from the lower strata of society to make him a lawyer. It is tough to believe that my son has done this. He is my son. I worked hard to make him a lawyer. But I must say, if the judiciary, after seeing all the evidence, finds him to be guilty, he should be given the toughest punishment, the maximum punishment. I will accept it with my head bowed,” Indian Express reported.

Also Read | Kolkata gangrape: TMC MP hits back after party distances itself

Monojit Mishra's five offences in the past He was accused of damaging the principal's office in a 2017 case. No police case was registered against him during that period, Times Of India reported. Inside the South Calcutta Law College in 2019, Mishra ripped woman's clothes, followed by a registration of chargesheet against him in the case, police records show as per The Telegraph. In the same year, he is accused of theft, where he robbed a gold chain, perfume, a music system, and a pair of spectacles from a friend’s home in Haridevpur a day before the new year. The case was filed in January first week in 2020, and the police then recorded a chargesheet, the report mentioned. 4. In March 2022, Mishra allegedly harassed a woman in Kasba, The Telegraph reported citing sources.

5. The law college administration filed an official complaint against him for attacking a security guard, Sanjib Kumar Sil, and vandalism at college in May 2024, the report states.

Numerous cases have been lodged against him at Kasba, Kalighat, Haridevpur, Alipore and Tollygunge police stations.