Kolkata rape case: Monojit Mishra demanded punishment for rape culprits; more chilling details emerge

Kolkata gangrape case: The main accused in the Kasba gangrape case Monojit Mishra wanted capital punishment for the culprits of the RG Kar rape case that shook the nation last year, a new report has said as new chilling details emerge regarding the crime.

Chilling details emerge Following Monojit Mishra's arrest and the Kolkata gangrape case coming to light, more women of the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba have come forward to share chilling accounts of being sexually harassed by the accused.

One of the women, quoted by Anandabazar Patrika, has accused expelled TMCP leader Mishra of sexually harassing her during a college picnic in 2023.

“Alcohol arrangement was made under the supervision of Monojit. I went to a room to get my phone when I heard someone close the door. It was him. He was approaching me while opening his shirt buttons and was intoxicated to the extreme,” she told the newspaper.

The student, who got scared seeing him approaching her, had reportedly asked Mishra to open the door saying that she wanted to leave.

“Instead, he snatched my phone away from me and took me to the balcony forcefully. I tried to shove him away but he went on to bite me, touch me inappropriately and made indecent comments. He even tore my clothes,” she complained.

The victim also said that Mishra threatened to kill her parents and abduct her sister from her school if she did not let him do what he wanted. She got saved when someone knocked at the door.

Monojit Mishra demanded justice for RG Kar victim According to a report by Anandabazar Patrika, the TMCP leader demanded capital punishment of the culprits who raped and murdered a doctor of the government-backed RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. In less than a year of the incident, Mishra himself was arrested for raping a student of the South Calcutta Law College in Kasba.

In a post on his social media account, Mishra had reportedly posted that the rapist and other culprits of the RG Kar case should be punished, and demanded justice for the victim.

Mishra and two other main accused in the Kolkata gangrape case were sent to police custody till July 8 by the Alipore court on Tuesday. The court also sent the security guard, the fourth accused, to custody till July 4.

Mishra booked under six more charges The Kolkata Police have added six additional charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Mishra and his associates in the gangrape case following an investigation, as per a report by The Telegraph on July 1.

The police have added charges under — watching and capturing images of a woman in a private act without her consent, causing hurt with dangerous weapons, kidnapping with the purpose of wrongful confinement, kidnapping to cause the victim grievous hurt, slavery, or unnatural lust, criminal intimidation and keeping the kidnapped victim in confinement.