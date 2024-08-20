Kolkata rape case: ‘Women doctors are targetted more,’ CJI Chandrachud calls out ‘patriarchal biases’ in medical field

Kolkata Rape Case SC Hearing: The Supreme Court condemned the rape and murder of a Kolkata medic, highlighting patriarchal biases and vulnerability of women doctors. It criticized the West Bengal government for delays and emphasized the need for national safety protocols for medical workers.

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Kolkata Rape Case SC Hearing: Terming the rape and murder case of a medic at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as horrific, the Supreme Court on Tuesday called out the patriarchal biases and said, “Women doctors are targetted more”.

CJI DY Chandrachud noted, “Medical professions have become vulnerable to violence....due to ingrained patriarchal biases, the women doctors are targetted more.”

Also Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Hearing Live Updates: SC says ‘cannot wait for another rape, murder for changes on ground’

CJI further stressed ‘hierarchy in the medical field’.

CJI observed, “As more and more women join the workforce.....the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on the ground. Existing enactments do not adequately address the institutional safety standards for doctors and medical workers,” LiveLaw reported.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the case, the top court said this incident raises systematic issue regarding doctor safety across India.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, which had taken cognisance of the incident, said if women are not able to go to work and working conditions are not safe, we are denying them equality.

Also Read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Hearing: ‘Deeply concerned that name, photograph of victim is all over India,’ says CJI

The top court slammed the West Bengal government over the delay in filing an FIR in the rape-murder case and asked what the hospital authorities were doing.

"It appears crime was detected in early hours; medical college principal tried to pass it off as suicide," the bench comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra observed.

The bench rapped the Kolkata Police and asked how a mob of thousands entered the RG Kar Medical College.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly goes in protest mode after calling Kolkata rape-murder ‘stray incident’, faces further backlash

The apex court said most young doctors are putting in 36 hours of work and there was a need to evolve national protocol to ensure safe conditions at workplace.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said West Bengal should not be in denial mode and there was a complete failure of law and order in state.

The medic’s body, showing severe injury marks, was discovered inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer in connection with the case the following day.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape case highlights: SC to hear plea related to RG Kar hospital case today at 10.30

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the investigation from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which began its probe on August 14. This decision was made while the court was considering petitions, including one from the victim’s parents requesting a court-monitored investigation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 12:33 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaKolkata rape case: ‘Women doctors are targetted more,’ CJI Chandrachud calls out ‘patriarchal biases’ in medical field

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.60
    01:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.25 (2.53%)

    Tata Steel

    153.05
    01:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.9 (-0.58%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    01:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5.5 (-1.64%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.00
    01:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    7.45 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.25
    12:50 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.73 (9.31%)

    Vaibhav Global

    330.40
    12:50 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    27.15 (8.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

    896.00
    12:50 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    65.3 (7.86%)

    KEI Industries

    4,686.00
    12:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    318.5 (7.29%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue