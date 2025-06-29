Kolkata rape case: Police warn against spreading false narratives with malicious intent — 'stringent legal action…'

Amid a political row in West Bengal over the gang-rape of a female student at South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata, police said on Sunday certain “unscrupulous elements” are attempting to give a communal colour to the horrific incident.

Advertisement

They also warned of stringent action against those spreading false narratives.

In a post on the social media platform X, Kolkata Police said: “Certain unscrupulous elements are attempting deliberately to give a communal colour to the unfortunate incident in Kasba. Such actions are not only misleading but also aimed at disturbing public order.”

"Stringent legal action shall be taken against those spreading false narratives with malicious intent," added Kolkata Police.

Further stating that all appropriate legal and investigative measures have been taken in the said case, Kolkata police said, "The investigation is progressing strictly in accordance with the law.”

A female student was allegedly gang-raped inside the college premises on Wednesday (June 25).

The police have arrested three persons, including the main accused, and a five-member Special team has been formed to investigate the incident.

Advertisement

The shocking incident occurred ten months after the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case that triggered protests across the countryagainst theincident.

Opposition parties demand action Meanwhile,Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday demanded strict action in the alleged gang rape case at South Calcutta Law College in Kasba area.

He said those involved must be arrested based on the victim's statement.

"Based on the statement of the victim, everyone involved in the incident

Also Read | Police kept gangrape case ‘confidential’: Kolkata Law College Vice Principal

should be arrested. We will see what will be disclosed in the investigation.

The culprits should be punished," Ghosh told ANI.

Calling the incident "inhumane," the BJP leader expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing trend in West Bengal. "Such inhumane incidents are happening repeatedly in Bengal. Somehow, such incidents are being suppressed," he alleged.

Advertisement

The medico-legal examination (MLC) of the victim of the alleged gang-rape incident at South Calcutta Law College has been completed.