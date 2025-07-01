Kolkata rape case: Prime accused Monojit Mishra alias ‘Mango’ sacked from college; co-accused expelled

Kolkata rape case: The South Calcutta Law College on Tuesday, sacked prime accused Monojit Mishra alias ‘Mango’ — arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 24-year-old first-year student on the campus, officials said.

Co-accused Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee, both current students of the college, have also been expelled.

The college's governing body has also decided to recover all payments made to Monojit Mishra during his tenure at the college, and apply for the cancellation of his Bar Council membership.

Monojit Mishra was working as temporary staffer since 2024. He had been appointed on a renewable 45-day contractual basis.

Who is Monojit Mishra? Monojit Mishra, alias ‘Mango’ – the prime accused – is also an alumnus of the same college, where he and his two accomplices allegedly raped the woman student.

‘Mango’ was initially admitted to the college in 2013 but was rusticated the same year for allegedly stabbing a youth near Chetla Bridge, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kalighat police.

In 2017, Monojit Mishra returned to the South Calcutta Law College, took re-admission and graduated in 2022.

Mishra, who describes himself on social media as a practising criminal lawyer, is also known to have had links with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad and reportedly held considerable influence within the college, reported PTI.

How did Monojit Mishra secure the job? According to PTI, there are at least seven FIRs and formal complaints registered against Monojit Mishra across multiple police stations in south Kolkata, including several for alleged sexual assaults.

A teacher representative of the South Calcutta Law College's governing body, Haripada Banik said that there were internal reports that the prime accused wielded huge influence on the campus.

“There were complaints against him, and they were forwarded to the police. But no action was taken. As for how he got the job, I can't say. Since his appointment, there were internal reports that he had created a threatening atmosphere inside the college,” Banik told PTI.

Security measures being overhauled After the South Calcutta College reopens, revised hours from 7 am to 2 pm will be implemented, and entry will be strictly permitted only with valid college ID cards, officials said.

Female security personnel will also be deployed alongside male guards.