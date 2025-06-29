Kolkata rape case: Prime accused Monojit Mishra had demanded death penalty for convict in RG Kar case — ‘Want justice…'

Kolkata rape case: The prime accused Monojit Mishra, now at the center of an alleged gang-rape case involving a 24-year-old law student, had called for a death penalty of the guilty in the RG Kar rape, murder case last year.

“Want death sentence for the rapist. Want justice and not drama. Want immediate justice. Want death sentence for the guilty,” Monojit Mishra had written on his social media account on August 16, 2024, mentioned a report by Hindustan Times.

With more shocking details emerging, the police have revealed that the prime accused was even chargesheeted in numerous incidents before, comprising harassing women, assault, theft and damaging property.

Monojit Mishra's post demanding death sentence Monojit Mishra's post about demanding death sentence for the guilty in RG Kar rape, murder case was made nearly a week after the incident came to light.

On August 9, 2024, the body of the 31-year-old second-year postgraduate medical student — who was raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found — sending shockwaves across the nation. On January 20, the Sealdah court sentenced the accused, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment observing that the case did not qualify as “rarest of the rare,” the bar for a death sentence.

Ironically, Monojit Mishra – who demanded death penalty for the guilty at that time — is now the prime accused in the alleged Kolkata gangrape case, which comes months after the harrowing RG Kar rape, murder case.

Kolkata law college rape case The 24-year-old student of South Calcutta Law College on June 25 was subjected to assault, beaten with hockey stick, filmed and blackmailed as she claimed in her complaint. The police then arrested Mishra and his two other accomplices Promit Mukhopadhyay (20) and Zaib Ahmed (19).

The incident came to light after the rape survivor filed a FIR at the Kasba Police station.

Sharing the survivor’s devastating account, the woman's lawyer—who is also her teacher—told during a live television broadcast: “My pants were stripped off, and then my upper garments, and then my innerwear,” quoting the woman’s description of the assault.

Who is Monojit Mishra? By profession, Monojit Mishra is a practising criminal lawyer at the Alipore Court, and was also the leader of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (student wing of the party).

