Kolkata rape case: Protesting medics meet Mamata amid RG Kar impasse; govt allows stenographers to attend

Previous attempts to resolve the RG Kar impasse had gotten stuck after the state government rejected demands for live-streaming and video recording of the meet. The agitating medics have now agreed to a compromise with both parties slated to record the minutes of the meeting and get a signed copy.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Kolkata rape case: Protesting medics meet Mamata amid RG Kar impasse; govt allows stenographers to attend
Kolkata rape case: Protesting medics meet Mamata amid RG Kar impasse; govt allows stenographers to attend(PTI)

Protesting junior doctors in Kolkata held their first round of talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday after multiple failed attempts to resolve the RG Kar impasse. The development came after a fresh exchange of emails as the agitators reiterated their demand for the meeting to be recorded. 

The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant also agreed to have both parties sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies.

The doctors have however indicated that their protests will not end at this time. 

"We decided to not to withdraw protests even after a successful meeting. Whatever happens we will discuss in general body meeting and then decide on future course of action. If the meeting isunsuccessful, we shall have a press conference and announce she didn’t agree to her demands,” a protesting medico told The Telegraph Online.

"We would like to emphasise that the meeting be videographed by separate videographers of both the parties. If not possible from your side, entire video file of the meeting be handed over to the doctor representatives. If that is not possible, then the minutes of the full transcript of the meeting be recorded and formulated by both the parties and duly signed by all the attendees and handed over at the end of the meeting," the agitating doctors said.

The situation on Monday appeared to be somewhat different from previous efforts to resolve the conflict — with the protesters taking a bus up to the Chief Minister's residence before entering with two stenographers in tow.

What are the protesting doctors' demands?
The protesting medics have demanded accountability and punishment for those behind the rape-murder and "destruction" of evidence. They have sought strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam. The junior doctors have also called for improved security for healthcare workers and the eradication of the "threat culture" in government healthcare institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 07:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata rape case: Protesting medics meet Mamata amid RG Kar impasse; govt allows stenographers to attend

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue