Why Indian medicine’s #MeToo moment is overdue

And yet, recently, when a senior resident doctor approached the medical superintendent to lodge a sexual harassment complaint, she was turned away. The complaint was regarding a senior surgeon who made it a habit of passing sexist remarks, ignoring her discomfort, which she made explicit to him verbally and in writing. “The female superintendent offered to change my unit. She acknowledged that he has a history of sexual assault. Yet, it was made clear to me that he was too important for the hospital to lose. He brings the patient flow, the income and the connections," she said, in a phone conversation. When she tried to gather signatures to escalate the matter, only one senior resident mustered the courage to put her name to it. Her male colleagues refused and said, “Arrey, Sir aise hi hain".