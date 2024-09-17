Kolkata rape, murder case: ED raids TMC MLA Sudipto Roy's residence

The ED has raided the residence of Sudipto Roy, a TMC legislator, in connection with a Kolkata rape and murder case. Roy had previously been questioned by the CBI.

Kolkata rape, murder case: The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at the residence of Sudipto Roy, a TMC legislator, in connection with the rape, murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MLA has earlier been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation. According to reports, the TMC legislator is a medico himself, and heads the Patients Welfare Committee of the RG Kar College.

A report by Deccan Herald stated that the CBI officials went to his residence at Sinthi on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, on September 12 and questioned him in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor.

"The CBI officers had come to ask me some questions about the death of a student at the RGKMCH last month. I cooperated with them," Roy confirmed to Deccan Herald.

