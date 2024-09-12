Hello User
Kolkata rape-murder case: ED searches house of RG Kar ex-principal - Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh
BREAKING NEWS

Kolkata rape-murder case: ED searches house of RG Kar ex-principal - Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh

Livemint

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches related to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital across Kolkata and suburbs, including the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh.

Mint Image

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches related to financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital across Kolkata and suburbs, reported ANI. The search operation includes the residence of former principal of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Sandip Ghosh's father, Satya Prakash Ghosh.

