Kolkata rape-murder case: Kapil Sibal seeks to stop live streaming of proceedings; SC denies, 'it is in public interest'

Kolkata rape-murder case: Kapil Sibal seeks to stop live streaming of proceedings; SC denies, ‘it is in public interest'

Livemint

  • Hearing on the Kolkata rape and murder case commenced in the Supreme Court. The West Bengal government's request to stop live streaming was rejected, with the court stating it serves public interest.

The Supreme Court of India. (AFP)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday commenced hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. During the proceedings, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, requested that the live streaming of the case be halted, however, his request was denied by the Supreme Court. The top court said that it will not stop streaming of live proceedings in Kolkata rape-murder case as it is in public interest.

Kolkata Rape Murder Case SC Hearing Live Updates

Sibal says lawyers in his chamber are getting threats on social media and also people on ground are making comments. Sibal says that women in the chamber are getting threats and being told that acid will be thrown at them and they would be raped. “We are getting threats that acid will be thrown, women lawyers will be raped."

On this, SC assured him that the apex court will step in if there are any threats to lawyers and others.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is hearing the matter.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), brought to the Supreme Court's attention that Wikipedia continues to display both the name and photograph of the victim involved in the case. In response, SC told him that it will pass order directing Wikipedia to remove the same.

(More details awaited)

