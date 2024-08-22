Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: The Supreme Court hearing on the had Kolkata rape-murder case will resume today. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to file a status report today on the investigation in the case.
The rape and murder of the trainee doctor has sparked nationwide protests. The top took suo motu cognizance of the matter and constituted a National Task Force to recommend guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals. A CBI investigation into the matter is underway.
SC said that it is deeply concerned about the safety of doctors across India. "If women cannot go to work and be safe, we are denying them the basic right to equality. We have to do something" the court said.
The trainee doctor's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police the following day for his alleged involvement in the rape-murder incident.
On 21 August, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the family of the trainee doctor.
Meanwhile, The West Bengal Health Department removed the newly appointed principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Suhrita Pal, who was also the Head of the Chest Department, along with one Assistant Superintendent, following demands from the students. Manas Kumar Bandyopadhyay has now been named as the new principal of RGKMCH.
The National Federation of Resident Doctors of AIIMS has moved an intervention application in the Supreme Court, highlighting the concerns of various resident doctors in all AIIMS across the country. The National Federation of Resident Doctors, in the application, sought the top court to intervene in the ongoing matter whereby the top court has initiated a petition on its own to ensure the safety of the health professionals.
Protestors from across walks of life, who joined in solidarity with the ongoing junior doctors’ agitation against the alleged rape and murder of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital medic, on Wednesday took the streets of Kolkata and beyond by storm, even as public healthcare in West Bengal continued to remain sorely affected.
Senior doctors, nurses and wannabe medics from across medical colleges of the state, numbering a few thousand, conducted a march to the state health department headquarters, Shwasthya Bhavan, and laid siege to the premises till representatives of protestors met the department’s top officials and submitted a memorandum this afternoon.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose paid a visit to the family of the trainee doctor who was found dead at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. While speaking to reporters, he said, “I came straight from Delhi to meet the parents (of the deceased) and to understand their sentiments. They told me certain things. I would keep them confidential now. Based on the information that I have, I will write a letter today and send it to the Chief Minister in a sealed cover. I will discuss the rest of the things with you later."
Dr Rima Dada, AIIMS spokesperson says, " Our Director M Srinivas has requested the Resident Doctors Association to comeback to work as patients who have come from far away are facing a lot of issues...he has reassured safety and security of our doctors. He has formed two committees for it. One committee will address their immediate concerns...AIIMS has got 2,900 security guards, in addition to that everywhere CCTV cameras have been installed..."
BJP leaders on Wednesday pressed for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the sexual assault and death of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital while the TMC said that the case is under the Supreme Court's observation and it is all baseless and drama politics.
Top highlights from SC hearing:
- SC urged striking doctors to call off their strike, saying their concerns are receiving the highest importance before the top court.
-The court further asked the West Bengal government to refrain from "unleashing the power of the state" on peaceful protestors and others commenting on the incident.
-The apex court directed the CBI to submit a status report on the probe on August 22.
-The top court directed to form a 10-member national task force to make recommendations on prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.
-The task force has been asked to submit its interim report within three weeks from August 20, and the final report by two months thereafter.
-Supreme Court ordered CISF to provide security at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in Kolkata.
-SC said ‘cannot wait another rape, murder for changes on ground’
- SC said that it was deeply concerned about the fact that name, a photograph of the victim is all over India. CJI said, “Deeply concerned of the fact that name, photograph of the victim is all over the India. We are deeply concerned about the fact that the name, photo and video clip of the Kolkata rape victim was published all over. The law prohibits publishing victims' names. Is this the way we provide dignity to the young doctor who has lost her life?"
No lawyer is willing to represent Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the Kolkata rape and murder case, News18 reported. The absence of a lawyer is stopping the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from going ahead with the investigation. The CBI cannot conduct a polygraph test, commonly known as a lie-detector test, without the accused's consent. A lawyer can explain the implications of the test, provide legal advice and help Roy make an informed decision. His consent can be legally obtained only if he agrees after understanding his rights and the potential consequences.
Professor Manas Kumar Bandopadhyay has been appointed the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. This development comes a week after Prof Suhrita Paul was appointed to the post. Paul has been appointed the principal of Barasat Government Medical College and Hospital, as per a notification issued by the West Bengal Health Department.
The Supreme Court, which directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report on the progress made in its investigation into the killing, also asked the state government to submit a report on the action it has taken against the vandals.