Manoj Kumar Verma is new CP of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal transferred to STF as ADG

  • Former Kolkata CP, Vineet Kumar Goyal, over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

Livemint
Updated17 Sep 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in presense of DG Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant interacts with media after the meeting with protesting doctors over the allegedly rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)
Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in presense of DG Rajeev Kumar and Chief Secretary Manoj Pant interacts with media after the meeting with protesting doctors over the allegedly rape and murder of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, India, on Tuesday, September 17, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

A day after meeting the junior doctors at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister appointed Manoj Kumar Verma appointed as new Commissioner of Police (CP) of Kolkata Police, PTI quoted an official notification as saying.

While former Kolkata CP, Vineet Kumar Goyal, had been transferred to Special Task Force as Additional Director General (ADG). He was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital.

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Murder Case SC Hearing Live Update: No actions against doctors

According to the details, the new Kolkata Commissioner is an officer of the 1998 batch who was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment.

Apart from this, the Home and Hill Affairs Department of the West Bengal government also transferred five other officers.

Also Read | Kolkata case: SC refuses plea seeking CM’s resignation, ‘not a political forum’

The state government transferred Director of the Economic Offence Wing, Gyanwant Singh, to IB as ADG and IGP. Also, IB's ADG and IGP, Javed Shamim, has been transferred as ADG (Law & Order) of West Bengal. Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch.

STF's ADG & IGP, Tripurari Atharv, has been transferred as Director of the Economic Offence Wing.

Kolkata North Division's DC, Abhishek Gupta, has been transferred as CO of EFR 2nd Battalion. While Siliguri PC East's DC, Dipak Sarkar, has been transferred to Kolkata North Division's DC position.

Mamata agrees to jr. doctors' demands:

The West Bengal CM on 16 September agreed to protesting doctors' demand for the resignation of Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal.

She also noted that 42 protesting doctors had signed the Minutes of Meeting which was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

Also Read | Kolkata rape-murder case: Kapil Sibal seeks to stop live proceedings; SC denies

"In view of the demand of junior doctors, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has said in the meeting that he is ready to resign. New commissioner of Kolkata Police will be appointed on Tuesday. At 4 pm on Tuesday, Vineet will hand over the responsibility to the new CP" Mamata Banerjee said.

Earlier on Monday, a delegation of junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's Kalighat residence at 6.20 pm for the crucial talks that lasted till 9 pm. The doctors were seen leaving Banerjee’s residence at around 11.30 pm.

With agency inputs.

First Published:17 Sep 2024, 04:28 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaManoj Kumar Verma is new CP of Kolkata Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal transferred to STF as ADG

