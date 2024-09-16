Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar senior medics allege evidence tampering as protesting colleagues meet Mamata Banerjee

The West Bengal government engaged in talks with junior doctors protesting for 36 days, demanding accountability for a rape-murder case and better security. Earlier negotiations faltered over issues like live-streaming, but the latest meeting reflects ongoing tensions in healthcare.

Livemint
Published16 Sep 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar senior medics allege evidence tampering as protesting colleagues meet Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar senior medics allege evidence tampering as protesting colleagues meet Mamata Banerjee(PTI)

Senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College levelled ‘evidence tampering’ charges on Monday as their protesting colleagues began talks with the West Bengal government. Medicos in Kolkata have now led a ‘cease work’ protest for 36 days following the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

“We condemn all such heinous crimes. This crime is a fallout of the nexus between the West Bengal government and health department officials,” PTI quoted one of the doctors as saying.

The senior doctors have alleged there was “tampering of evidence” and called for the CBI and Supreme Court to expediate the investigation process. 

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Protesting medics agree on 5pm meet with Mamata

The first round of talks between protesting junior doctors and the Mamata Banerjee-led government began on Monday evening after several unsuccessful attempts. An earlier bid to resolve the deadlock had stalled outside the CM's Kalighat residence after the government rejected calls for live-streaming and video recordings of the meeting.

The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy.

What are the protesting doctors' demands?

The protesting medics have demanded accountability and punishment for those behind the rape-murder and "destruction" of evidence. They have sought strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam. The junior doctors have also called for improved security for healthcare workers and the eradication of the "threat culture" in government healthcare institutions.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Sep 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaKolkata rape-murder case: RG Kar senior medics allege evidence tampering as protesting colleagues meet Mamata Banerjee

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power

    665.85
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    32.3 (5.1%)

    Tata Steel

    154.20
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.8 (0.52%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    238.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.21%)

    Bharat Electronics

    290.50
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    0.55 (0.19%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Godfrey Phillips India

    7,940.45
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    616.7 (8.42%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,931.40
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    143.55 (8.03%)

    Dixon Technologies (India)

    13,971.00
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    949.6 (7.29%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    507.80
    02:59 PM | 16 SEP 2024
    33.95 (7.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,120.00130.00
      Chennai
      73,260.00160.00
      Delhi
      75,415.00105.00
      Kolkata
      75,750.00150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue