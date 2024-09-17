Kolkata rape-murder case: The Supreme Court on September 17 will resume the hearing in the matter related to trainee postgraduate doctor who was found raped and murdered on August 9 morning. The three judge bench, constituting Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices J.B Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra will hear the case at 10:30 am. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

RG Kar SC hearing LIVE Updates What did Supreme Court say in the last hearing? The hearing assumes significance as resident doctors continue their strike despite the apex court's directive to them to resume work by 5 p.m. on September 10 to avoid punitive action by the state government which had claimed that their absence from work had led to the death of 23 patients till September 9.

Earlier on September 9, CJI Chandrachud had directed CBI to file fresh status report by September 17.

The top court had also ordered that no individual would be allowed to enter the emergency ward of the RG Kar Medical College, and Hospital without valid identity cards. Moreover, it had also ordered to remove all photos of the rape,murder victim from social media, immediately. The apex court also directed CISF forces to ensure that all necessary safety measures are taken at the hospital premises.

CM Mamata Banerjee's meeting with doctors Mamata Banerjee announced that the Bengal government has agreed to the protesting doctors' demand for the resignation of Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal. She also noted that 42 protesting doctors had signed the Minutes of Meeting which was attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant.

"In view of the demand of junior doctors, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal has said in the meeting that he is ready to resign. New commissioner of Kolkata Police will be appointed on Tuesday. At 4 pm on Tuesday, Vineet will hand over the responsibility to the new CP" Mamata Banerjee said. Despite this development, the protesting junior doctors announced they would continue their strike and demonstrations until all the assurances made by the Chief Minister are fulfilled.

(With inputs from agencies)