Kolkata rape, murder case: The Supreme Court on Monday urged protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm, Tuesday to avoid ‘any disciplinary action’ by the government.

The apex court stated that no adverse action would be taken against the doctors. It, however, cautioned that if continuous abstention from work continued, then disciplinary action can be taken against them, stated a report by ANI.

“If doctors do not resume work then we cannot stop the government from taking disciplinary action,” said Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while hearing the matter.

The CJI further added that no protests can happen at ‘the cost of duress,’ reported Live Law.

A three judge bench, constituting Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices J.B Pardiwala, and Manoj Mishra, heard the case concerning the rape, murder of a trainee doctor at the West Bengal government run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The Bengal government told the top court that as many as 23 people have died since doctors went on strike. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, submitted a status report filed by the state health department before the three-judge bench.

No entry without I-Cards The apex court has also directed CISF forces to ensure that all necessary safety measures are taken at the hospital premises. The Chief Justice has further ordered that no individual would be allowed to enter the emergency ward of the RG Kar Medical College, and Hospital, Kolkata, without valid identity cards.

The Supreme Court has further directed to remove all photos of the victim from social media, with immediate effect.

On August 9,2024, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The 31-year-old trainee doctor's body was found dead in the hospital’s seminar hall.

So far, the police have arrested a civic volunteer Sanjay Roy in connection with the crime.

The response of the hospital administration and the Kolkata police has also been criticized, with allegations that the ex-principal of the hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, attempted to cover up the murder as a suicide. CBI has taken Ghosh into custody, for probing the matter.