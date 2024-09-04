Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Wednesday moved Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court order against CBI probe into corruption case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The plea has been listed on September 6 before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, reported ANI.

The High Court, on August 23, transferred the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court ordered CBI probe after Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent of the facility, filed a petition and requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial misconduct at the hospital during the tenure of Sandip Ghosh.

The high court had also dismissed Ghosh's plea to be added as a party in the petition, holding that he was not a 'necessary party' in the matter.

After the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the state-run hospital, which sparked nationwide protests and anger, Ghosh was shunted from RG Kar Hospital. However, on Tuesday, he was also suspended from the service.

"In view of the ongoing criminal investigation against Prof (Dr) Sandip Ghosh, ex-principal, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, he is placed under suspension... with immediate effect," an order said.

On August 9, the doctor's body with severe injury marks was found in the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department. Following that, Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested by the Kolkata Police.

On Monday, the CBI also arrested three others in the same case. They are his security guard and two vendors who used to supply materials to the hospital.