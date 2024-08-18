Did Kolkata RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh direct the cover-up of doctor’s rape and murder as ’suicide’? CBI says…

Kolkata doctor rape case: The CBI is investigating the alleged rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, focusing on former principal Sandip Ghosh's involvement and phone records.

Updated18 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Kolkata doctor rape case: The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former Sandip Ghosh was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation for the third straight day.
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: The CBI is tracking the phone calls and text details of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's former principal, Sandip Ghosh, to determine if the rape and murder of the Postgraduate trainee doctor was termed ‘suicide’ on his instructions.

The CBI is looking into the call details and chats of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh. The ex-principal of RG Kar had been summoned by the CBI on Sunday. He had been grilled by the agency's officers for over 13 hours from Saturday till past midnight, reached the CBI office at CGO Complex in Salt Lake at 11 am on Sunday.

As nationwide protests continue demanding justice for the 31-year-old Postgraduate trainee doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital who was brutally raped and murdered, the former principal of the hospital has been interrogated for the third straight day.

CBI officilas informed Indian Express that they are “keen” to know why renovation work in the hospital began and “done in a hurry” while investigations were ongoing, looking into whether there were attempts to “tamper with evidence”.

On Sunday as Sandip Ghosh made his way to the Salt Lake office of CBI in Kolkata he told media reporters that he had not been arrested by the investigative agency.

“The CBI has not arrested me… I was not made to sit face-to-face with Sanjay Roy (the main accused who has been arrested in the case),” said Ghosh. “Don’t spread rumours about me,” he said, as he ran towards the CBI’s office at CGO complex in Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Notably, the woman’s family members have expressed apprehensions that she was “silenced” on behalf of “some powerful person”, and that the accused and arrested civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy was simply a scapegoat.

Sandip Ghosh had resigned from his post at RG Kar Hospital two days after the doctor's lifeless body was found at a seminar hall on August 9. He was reinstated by the West Bengal Government as the principal of yet another state-run medical college in the heart of Kolkata within the same day. Sandip Ghosh had expressed fears of being attacked, prompting his lawyer to seek protection from the Calcutta High Court.

Kolkata doctor rape case: What did CBI ask Sandip Ghosh?

Sandip Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the woman doctor, who he had contacted and why he made the parents wait for nearly three hours.

The ex-principal was also questioned who had ordered the renovation of the rooms near the seminar hall at the emergency building of the hospital after the incident.

"We are trying to find out whether there was any conspiracy or pre-planning to the crime. What was the principal doing and whether he is involved with the incident in any manner," a CBI officer said.

The CBI sleuths would be verifying Ghosh's replies with the versions of other doctors and interns who were on duty along with the deceased doctor at the chest medicine department on the night of the incident.

First Published:18 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
