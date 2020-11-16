Kolkata's Dakshineshwar Metro on final stage, trials to begin soon: Railways

Keeping up with the earlier schedule, the trials and tests for Kolkata's Dakshineshwar Metro station are likely to begin soon, confirmed Ministry of railways, adding that the work of the station is in the final stage.

"The waiting period for the extension of Kolkata Metro up to Dakshineswar is going to get over soon...It will be easier for devotees to pay their respects at Dakshineswar Kali Temple," the Ministry said in a tweet.

The Ministry also shared a video of the upcoming metro station, which will become a major part of residents' daily commute. Watch the video here:

The test runs along the 4-km extension of the city’s existing north-south stretch to Dakshineswar is a prelude to its launch sometime in December, according to officials.

Meanwhile, adhering to the demands of the riders, the Kolkata Metro recently increased the number of daily trains on weekdays by 25%, an official familiar with the development had told news agency PTI on Monday.

The trains would be made available every seven minutes during the morning and evening peak hours as part of the Metro Railway's efforts to ensure a smooth and hassle-free ride for passengers in the city.

As many as 190 trains will be operated daily on weekdays from Wednesday, with 95 trains in each direction in the north-south corridor of the Metro Railway, its spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Services from Dum Dum in the north and Kavi Subhash in the south will begin from 8 am as per reports and the last train from these two stations will leave at 9 pm.





