Mint Explainer | Eggs off the menu: Is India short-changing its children?

NEW DELHI : Children in Kolkata’s government schools will no longer receive eggs in their mid-day meals as the newly elected West Bengal government has entrusted meal preparation to a religious organization that shuns non-vegetarian ingredients. Eggs or not, does India need to improve its child nutrition indicators? Mint explores.
NEW DELHI : Children in Kolkata’s government schools will no longer receive eggs in their mid-day meals as the newly elected West Bengal government has entrusted meal preparation to a religious organization that shuns non-vegetarian ingredients. Eggs or not, does India need to improve its child nutrition indicators? Mint explores.
What’s the state government’s decision?
On 22 June, the budget presented by the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state announced that Iskcon, a Hindu religious organization, will provide “nutritious” meals to children attending government schools in Kolkata.
What’s the state government’s decision?
On 22 June, the budget presented by the newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state announced that Iskcon, a Hindu religious organization, will provide “nutritious” meals to children attending government schools in Kolkata.
Iskcon does not serve non-vegetarian food, including eggs, meat and fish, or ingredients such as onion and garlic. It has said animal-based proteins in school meals will be replaced with plant-based alternatives such as soy and legumes.
The decision has sparked controversy because West Bengal is largely a non-vegetarian state, and animal-based proteins such as fish and eggs are part of most residents’ daily diet. Nutrition experts have argued that eggs are versatile yet a cheap source of protein, crucial to brain development and physical growth in children.
Which states serve eggs to schoolchildren?
Most states in southern India serve eggs as part of school meals and fare better on child nutrition indicators. While Karnataka serves six eggs per week, one on each day, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh provide five eggs per week. Schoolchildren in West Bengal and Bihar get just one egg per week, while states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan do not provide eggs.
The Centre and states together spend between ₹12 and ₹18 per day per child on nutrition, depending on the child’s grade. Since eggs cost ₹8–10 per piece, states that provide 5–6 eggs per week, usually spend out of their own budget.
Can eggs be replaced by other food items?
In terms of protein content, eggs can be replaced with dairy sources such as paneer (cottage cheese). However, a 50-gram boiled egg, which provides about 6.5gm protein, costs around ₹10. In comparison, about 50gm of paneer, containing roughly 10gm protein, costs around ₹50.
Cooked soybeans and eggs contain comparable levels of protein, but eggs boast a complete amino acid profile and better bioavailability, allowing the human body to absorb protein more efficiently than it can from soy.
Why are school meals so important?
Meals served to toddlers and young children in state-run anganwadis and schools are a critical intervention. For children from poor families, these are often the most important meal of the day. These services have helped India curb malnutrition: stunting, or low height for age, among children under five fell from 38% in 2015-16 to 29% in 2023-24, showed data from the National Family Health Survey-6 released in May.
However, nearly 32% of children under five continue to be underweight. The same survey shows that 85% of children in the 6- to 23-month age group do not receive an adequate and diversified diet. Free cooked meals for children can improve nutrition and growth, improve school attendance, and ensure that India can reap the desired economic benefits from its young demographic in the coming years.
How did eggs become so controversial?
In India, cultural and religious factors dictate dietary choices. Experts argue that children from poor and marginal castes and tribes populate government-run facilities, and eggs and meat are already a part of their diets. Upper-income classes often self-exclude themselves from these services, opting for private schools.
But the harsh reality is that Indian diets are rich in empty calories from cheap cereals.
The 2024 dietary guidelines by the National Institute of Nutrition observed that 50–70% of the average Indian’s daily energy intake comes from cereals, while protein contributes just 7–9%, half the recommended level. Families are often unable to afford a diverse diet, which includes dairy, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Consumption expenditure surveys also show that families are spending more on much cheaper ultra-processed junk food.
Eggs or not, a healthy and diverse school meal is therefore an imperative for the country, more so when a third of its children are underweight.