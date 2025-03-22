Kolkata: Scuffle breaks out between police and BJP workers during protest over bill permitting women to work in bars

A scuffle broke out between police and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Roopa Ganguly, during a protest in Kolkata against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) -led government over the introduction of a bill permitting women to work in bars.

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar and BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul also joined BJP workers as they protest against the Trinamool Congress government.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal assembly passed a bill to allow women to work in bars. The West Bengal Finance Bill, 2025, was tabled by MoS Chandrima Bhattacharya in the assembly.

It seeks to amend the Bengal Excise Act, 1909, "to remove the prohibition on employment of woman in ON category liquor shops as such provision is discriminatory", among others.

While 'Of' shops are outlets that sell liquor, at 'On' shops, consumption of liquor is allowed on the premises.