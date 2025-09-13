Kolkata shocker: Teen stabbed to death by friend at Dakshineswar metro, accused held from Howrah station

In a horrific incident, a 17-year-old student was stabbed to death on Friday by his friend at Dakshineswar Metro Station in Kolkata during a violent altercation, reported PTI quoting police officials.

The police stated that the victim has been identified as Manojit Yadav of Baranagar and a student of Bagbazar High School. They added that Monojit reportedly got into an argument with a friend while waiting at the station.

Later on Friday, the accused was arrested from Howrah station, added the police.

"As the situation heated up, another friend allegedly stabbed Manojit with a knife. We arrested him while he was attempting to board a train and escape," PTI quoted the police officer as saying.

According to the initial probe, the victim, who regularly used the Metro along with his friends to return home, was taken to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The presence of a weapon inside a high-security Metro zone has sparked questions about lapses in passenger screening and surveillance.

Police have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify how the assailant managed to bring a knife into the Metro premises.

Non-ticketing area: However, Metro Railway spokesperson claimed the incident took place in "a non-ticketing area" near the Dakshineshwar temple end of the Metro entry gate, and not on the platform or inside the turnstile gate.

On being asked about the spot falls within the Metro Railway premises, he replied it is not always humanly possible for RPF personnel to keep track of every individual's movement before the turnstile gate and on the rear of the ticket counter.

"We had informed the local police station immediately after the incident and are coordinating with the local administration," the spokesperson said.

He said that there is stringent security check at the turnstile gates with metal detectors, and anyone carrying arms won't be able to get past the security layer.

"However, we are assessing and evaluating the existing security system," he said.

As the incident in the crowded station premises caused panic among the commuters who voiced their anxiety on social media, Metro Railway issued a statement in the evening, assuring that there was no cause for worry.

"An unfortunate incident of alleged stabbing has taken place in the non-ticketing area of Dakshineswar Metro station. Metro authorities have immediately taken appropriate measures and police authorities are investigating the incident," it said.