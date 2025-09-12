Kolkata shocker! Third-year Jadavpur University student drowns in campus lake; friends allege suicide attempt

In a tragic incident, a third-year undergraduate female student at Jadavpur University died after she fell into a lake on the campus on Monday night, Hindustan Times quoted a university staff member as saying.

The report added that the student was from the English department, who did not live in any of the on-campus hotels. She was spotted in the water around 10.30 PM when a cultural festival organised by the students was on.

"The security staff and some students got her out of the water. She was unconscious. The student was rushed to a local private medical college and hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival," HT quoted one of the staff members said, requesting anonymity.

The classmates of the deceased were not willing to talk to the media.

An official from the hospital said, “We informed the local Jadavpur police station following the rules. A postmortem examination is mandatory in a case like this.”

With the student died under mysterious circumstances, the authorities neither disclosed her identity nor made any official statement till 11.45 PM.

Police have sent her body for a postmortem, and started an investigation.

Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), which is the students' unit of the ruling Trinamool Congress, questioned why the authorities allowed the cultural event to continue till night, and demanded CCTV footage.

The incident comes two years after the death of a first-year Bengali honours student in the boys' hostel after falling from a balcony following alleged ragging by his seniors. The incident triggered an uproar and led to the arrests of several students.