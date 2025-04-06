Kolkata shocker: Woman paralyzed, abandoned at the hospital over ‘ ₹1 crore’ bills - here’s how the costs escalated

In an unbelievable incident from Kolkata, a paralysed woman was abandoned by her husband, a shop owner, over a medical bill of ₹1 crore at Apollo multispeciality hospital for two years. The Amherst police station produced her husband in the court, where he expressed his incompetency to take care of her, Times Of India reported.

The woman has lost her speech, while her lower-portion of the body has been paralysed.

What happened over the last two years? The woman, in her early 40s, was taken to Apollo hospital in September 2021, when she reported head injury. She was hospitalised and had numerous procedures, comprising a life saving-neurosurgery. She made it through; however, the injury left her immobile with a tracheostomy.

She has been admitted to general bed in the neurosurgery department after stable condition. The hospital claims the outstanding medical bill of ₹1 crore.

Court hears the matter Justice Amrita Sinha asked the husband about why he had not taken his wife home. The man said that he didn't have the financial means to care for his disabled wife. The counsel for the private hospital told the court that the woman went numerous surgeries, and her insurance coverage of ₹6 lakh was finished long ago. The hospital notes it has a ₹1-crore bill and has moved the court, stating its inability to carry on bearing the patient’s responsibility. The hospital's counsel added that the husband began an “alternative family”.

Justice Amrita Sinha abstained from meddling in family matters. The state counsel told the court that government-run shelters provided free services but didn't have the expertise to care for unwell patients. She ordered the advocate-general to be present on April 9, give details on any current state regulations for such cases, and recommend a possible solution. The court also directed the husband to appear on that day.