Kolkata stampede: PM Modi announces compensation as Murmu, Amit Shah and Mamata Banerjee express grief over tragedy

Political leaders across party lines expressed grief after a stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal left at least 17 people dead and several others injured on Saturday, 17 October.

Political leaders express grief over the stampede at Kolkata's Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee offered condolences to the victims' families and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Where and when did the Kolkata Durga Puja stampede happen? ⌵ The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, 17 October, around 7:40 pm. 2 How many people were killed or injured in the Chorbagan stampede? ⌵ The reports state that at least 17 people died and 25 others were injured. The injured were taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. 3 What caused the stampede at the Kolkata Durga Puja pandal? ⌵ The incident happened amid heavy rain and a large crowd. Reports said visitors rushed towards the pandal; the precise sequence of events was not conclusively established. 4 What compensation did PM Modi announce for the Kolkata stampede victims? ⌵ PM Modi announced ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each person who died. Those injured will receive ₹50,000. 5 What are the helpline numbers for the Kolkata Chorbagan stampede? ⌵ The West Bengal government issued helpline numbers 18003455678 and 03322141310 for people affected by the incident or seeking information.

The tragedy unfolded amid heavy rain and overcrowding at the north Kolkata pandal on Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja. Kolkata Police said at least 25 people were injured and taken to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital.

PM Modi announces financial assistance PM Modi expressed sorrow over the stampede in a post on X, extending condolences to families who had lost loved ones and wishing the injured an early recovery. He added that the local administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who died. Those injured will receive ₹50,000.

President Murmu offers condolences President Droupadi Murmu described the deaths at the Durga Puja pandal as extremely heartbreaking. She conveyed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured.

Her message came as emergency services and hospital staff continued responding to the incident.

View full Image View full Image Medical workers move an injured police officer on a stretcher, following the Durga Puja Pandal stampede, in front of the emergency building of Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on October 16, 2026. At least 17 people were killed and two dozen more injured on October 17 in eastern India after a stampede that was likely caused by sudden rainfall during a Hindu religious gathering, officials said. (Photo by AFP) ( AFP )

Amit Shah postpones Bengal programmes Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the incident and said he had spoken to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. He offered condolences to the families of those who died and prayed for the injured to recover quickly.

Shah also postponed his scheduled programmes in West Bengal for Sunday, saying he would visit the hospital to meet those injured. He said the administration was ensuring that medical assistance was available to them.

Mamata Banerjee expresses shock Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was deeply shocked and saddened by the stampede at the Chorbagan Puja pandal. In a post on X, she prayed to Maa Durga for the speedy recovery of those injured and for their families to find strength and courage during the difficult period.

View full Image View full Image An injured woman lies inside an ambulance following a stampede at a worship venue for the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (AP Photo) ( AP Photo/STR )

Nitin Nabin also reacts BJP national president Nitin Nabin expressed anguish over the loss of lives, praying for peace for the deceased and a speedy recovery for those injured. He also said the administration was extending all possible assistance to those affected.

What happened At least 17 people have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured in a stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata on Saturday evening, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said. The incident occurred around 7.40 PM amid heavy rain and a large crowd, when visitors rushed towards the pandal.