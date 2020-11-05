Suburban train services in West Bengal will resume from November 11, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday after seven months of inactivity due to coronavirus pandemic .

"Railways will resume suburban services in West Bengal from 11th November. With adequate safety measures in place, this will enhance passenger convenience and facilitate smooth travel for the people," Goyal said in a tweet.

The announcement came after West Bengal government and the Eastern Railway held meeting on Monday to discuss resumption of suburban train services, railway sources had said.

Approval has been given to the South Eastern Railways to resume services, officials said.

Officers of Eastern, South Eastern Railways and government of West Bengal met today to prepare the SOP for running Kolkata suburban services.

"The Railways is ready to start services as and when the state government is ready with its plan of crowd dispersal and access control during peak hours," the national transporter said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the West Bengal government had requested Eastern Railways (ER) and South Eastern Railways(SER) to run sufficient number of suburban trains connecting different nodes with Howrah and Sealdah stations for daily passengers while strictly observing the COVID-19 safety norms.

According to sources, it was decided that 210 local trains will be in service during office hours, both morning and evening, daily. The number of trains will be minimised during the rest of the day.

Railway authorities had said they are keen to resume the suburban train services in the state allowing 50% of passenger strength and ensuring that COVID-19 safety protocols are followed strictly.

Initially, Railway authorities are targeting to resume the operations with 10-20 per cent of the normal services which will be slowly increased to 25 per cent, according to PTI report.

The service had remained suspended since March when a nationwide lockdown was announced in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Wednesday registered the highest single-day recovery of 4,129 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of cured people to 3,46,262, the health department said in a bulletin.

The discharge rate now is 88.88 per cent.

The death toll mounted to 7,068 after 55 more people succumbed to the disease.

The bulletin said that 3,987 people tested positive for the infection pushing the tally to 3,89,576.

The number of active cases currently is 36,246.

With inputs from agencies

