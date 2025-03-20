Kolkata News: In a devastating turn of events, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee, a 50-year-old senior manager at an Indo-American multinational IT consulting and outsourcing company, tragically ended his life by jumping from the sixth-floor refuge area of his office in New Town, Kolkata. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee was a resident of Mudiali in south Kolkata. He was a 1994 batch alumnus of Presidency University, where he earned a degree in Physics.

According to the Times of India, at the time of his death, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee was leading a team of software engineers.

According to Kolkata police investigation, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee had been battling depression and was under medication. His family reported that he had been experiencing significant stress in recent times.

On the day of the incident, Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee arrived at work as usual and logged into his system. However, his colleagues noted that he appeared visibly distressed and distracted throughout the day, ToI reported.

Shortly after lunch, around 3 pm, his lifeless body was discovered in the parking lot outside the office tower, the report added.

The Bidhannagar City Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee's death. They are reviewing CCTV footage to determine how he accessed the refuge area.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death at the Techno City police station and have sent his body for post-mortem examination.

Dwaipayan Bhattacharjee is survived by his wife and two children. Investigations revealed that Bhattacharya was battling depression and was under medication. While initial findings indicate suicide, police are investigating all possible angles.

In another incident, a man allegedly died by suicide after inhaling carbon monoxide in Maharashtra. As many as five cylinders of the gas were found inside his rented bungalow in Kaman in Palghar district's Vasai area, prompting a probe into the source of supply, a police official said on Thursday.

