Kolkata traffic alert: Advisory issued in view of Portathon on December 7. Check list of affected roads

The Kolkata Police have announced traffic restrictions across the city in connection with the Portathon scheduled on 7 December. The measures, aimed at ensuring public safety and smooth conduct of the event, will be in place from 4:00 am to 1:00 pm, or until the completion of the programme.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Verma, citing powers under the Motor Vehicles Act, Calcutta Police Act, and West Bengal Traffic Regulations Act, stated that all types of goods vehicles will face movement restrictions on several key roads across the city.

Key restrictions include: 2nd Hooghly Bridge: Traffic from the bifurcation towards Hastings down ramp and from Howrah bound via 11 Furlong Gate and Ghorapass will be restricted.

Major roads affected: C.G.R. Road (from Ramnagar crossing east bound), D.H. Road (from Pailan crossing north bound), Satya Doctor Road, G.R. Road, Clyed Row, St. Georges Gate Road, Khidderpore Road, Alipore Road, AJC Bose Road (from Hastings Crossing to Mullick Bazar), New Road, Dufferin Road, Casuarina Avenue, Red Road (north bound), Lovers Lane, Hospital Road, Bardhaman Road, Garden Reach Flyover, and CGR Road.

Kolkata Maidan area: Roads including Khidderpore Road, Casuarina Avenue, Queensway, Red Road, Bardhaman Road, Garden Reach Flyover, and CGR Road will be closed to vehicular traffic from 4:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Additional restrictions include: A.J.C Bose Road will remain open west bound from Belvedere Road crossing, except for vehicles heading to the 2nd Hooghly Bridge and St. Georges Gate Road/Strand Road.

East bound traffic on CGR Road will be suspended from Satya Doctor Road crossing.

All traffic from St. Georges Gate Road/Clyed Row crossing towards the south will be restricted.

West bound vehicles on Khidderpore Road will not be allowed to proceed towards Hastings crossing.

Vehicular movement along the Hastings ramp will be limited to devotees only.