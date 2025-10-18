Kolkata traffic alert! Road closures and diversions announced from Oct 20–21 for Kali Puja | Check routes

The Kolkata Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Kali Puja on 20 October. Several roads in the city will be closed to vehicular traffic, while movement will be regulated on certain stretches. During the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice Puja – once on Narak Chaturdashi and on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.
According to belief, when devotees worship Goddess Kali they are liberated from fears, sufferings, and the influence of negative energies.
The movement of all types of goods vehicles not carrying Kali Puja idols shall be prohibited on all city roads.
However, goods vehicles carrying essential and perishable items such as LPG, POL, oxygen, milk, medicine, vegetables, or fruits, among other things, shall be allowed.
Similarly, port-originated, port-related, or port-bound goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 1,600 kg (such as TATA ACE, Mahindra Jeeto, Suzuki Super Carry, etc.) shall also be exempt from these restrictions.
These roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic except for property line vehicles, or as and when considered necessary by the police on duty:
Buses shall be diverted from the crossing of College Street/M.G. Road or Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani/G.P. Road into G.P. Road / A.P.C. Roy Road – Vivekananda Road, and move along Saha/Mukherjee Road by left and right turns, as and when considered necessary
All buses bound for Tollygunge Road in Parliament Street, Jadulal Mitra Marg / Bentinck Street / B.D.M. Saha Road shall be diverted along Bentinck Street, A.P.C. Roy Road, Vivekananda Road, and turn left along Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani / G.P. Road into Bentinck Street
Vehicles on Bentinck Street / Rousell Street will be diverted from the eastern end of Howrah Bridge into Vivekananda Road / Saha Road
All buses via Eastern Fleet Road / Rousell Road shall start from 4 am instead of 6 am via Vivekananda Street
On October 20, S.N. Banerjee Road shall be diverted from R.A.K. Khan Road, as and when considered necessary by the police on duty
N.C. Street, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, C.R. Avenue to destination
Buses on S.N. Banerjee Road will be diverted from Moulali crossing, as and when considered necessary