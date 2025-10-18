Kolkata traffic alert! Road closures and diversions announced from Oct 20–21 for Kali Puja | Check routes

The Kolkata Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory in view of Kali Puja on 20 October. Several roads in the city will be closed to vehicular traffic, while movement will be regulated on certain stretches. During the five-day Diwali celebration, Goddess Kali is worshipped twice Puja – once on Narak Chaturdashi and on the dark Amavasya night of Diwali.

According to belief, when devotees worship Goddess Kali they are liberated from fears, sufferings, and the influence of negative energies.

From 6 am on 20 October to 4 am on October 21: The movement of all types of goods vehicles not carrying Kali Puja idols shall be prohibited on all city roads.

However, goods vehicles carrying essential and perishable items such as LPG, POL, oxygen, milk, medicine, vegetables, or fruits, among other things, shall be allowed.

Similarly, port-originated, port-related, or port-bound goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 1,600 kg (such as TATA ACE, Mahindra Jeeto, Suzuki Super Carry, etc.) shall also be exempt from these restrictions.

From 4 pm on October 20 to 6 am on October 21: Roads closed: These roads will be closed to all vehicular traffic except for property line vehicles, or as and when considered necessary by the police on duty:

Darbhukta Chatterjee Street, as and when considered necessary Bansya Charan Street, as and when considered necessary Surya Sannyasi Dey Street S.N. Banerjee Road between Rani Rashmoni Road and R.A.K. Khan Road, as and when considered necessary R.B. Avenue and Chittar Central Food between Sadashiv Road and Peary Mohan Roy Road, as and when considered necessary Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani between Vyankateshwar Road and M.G. Road Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani between M.G. Road and B.D.M. Saha Road Hrish Chandra Lane between Bichan Sarani and Hari Ghosh Street Mohon Ch. Sen Street between A.P.C. Roy Road and Bichan Sarani Keshab Chandra Street between Anumea Iyer Road and Karmayet Majumdar, as and when considered necessary College Street / Bentinck Street from G.P. Road to Vivekananda Road, as and when considered necessary Mahatma Gandhi Road between Patherpore Road and Garden Reach Road, as and when considered necessary Patherpore Road between Chandni Mondal Lane and Rahatkhana Avenue

Vehicular traffic will be regulated on these roads:

Jadulal Mitra Road and Bhupendra Seth Street from north to south Kailash Bose Street from east to west Saha/Sarojini Road from east to west, between Pratapaditya Road and Tollygunge Road Vivekananda Road/Tollygunge Road from Pratapaditya Road to Gopi Bagree Lane, vehicles shall be allowed to turn right into Tollygunge Railway Road Rousell Street from 12 pm shall be diverted along Ashis Ghosh Avenue – S.P. Mukherjee Road, as and when considered necessary Buses shall be diverted from the crossing of College Street/M.G. Road or Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani/G.P. Road into G.P. Road / A.P.C. Roy Road – Vivekananda Road, and move along Saha/Mukherjee Road by left and right turns, as and when considered necessary

All buses bound for Tollygunge Road in Parliament Street, Jadulal Mitra Marg / Bentinck Street / B.D.M. Saha Road shall be diverted along Bentinck Street, A.P.C. Roy Road, Vivekananda Road, and turn left along Raja Ram Mohan Roy Sarani / G.P. Road into Bentinck Street

Vehicles on Bentinck Street / Rousell Street will be diverted from the eastern end of Howrah Bridge into Vivekananda Road / Saha Road

All buses via Eastern Fleet Road / Rousell Road shall start from 4 am instead of 6 am via Vivekananda Street

On October 20, S.N. Banerjee Road shall be diverted from R.A.K. Khan Road, as and when considered necessary by the police on duty

N.C. Street, Ganesh Chandra Avenue, C.R. Avenue to destination