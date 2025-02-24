Kolkata triple murder: Kolkata police are currently investigating the gruesome murder of two women, and a minor girl of the Dey family in Kolkata's Tangra, that took place on February 19.

Reportedly, the Dey family had accumulated huge debts, and was leading a lavish lifestyle despite the economic crunch, as per sources aware of the matter.

The Dey brothers had originally attempted to suicide, which failed after their car crashed into a pillar, brutally injuring them. Here's what we know so far.

Kolkata triple murder: Top updates The two men in question, Prasun De and Pranay Dey, biological brothers, are suspected to have murdered their wives Romi Dey and Sudeshna Dey. According to a report by ABP, Prasun De confessed to the murder and also killed his daughter Priyamvada Dey, who was 14-years-old. The two brothers, and a kid of the Dey family, Pratip, were severely injured after their car crashed a Metro Rail pillar on Eastern Metropolitan bypass area early on Wednesday. The boy, Pratip Dey, who has now recovered, has apparently told the police that his uncle, Prasun Dey, had "killed" his mother, aunt and cousin, reported news agency PTI, quoting an un-named officer.

4. The womens' bodies were discovered with their wrists slit. However, the postmortem report indicated other injuries as well. Both had slashes on the throat and died after massive bleeding.

5. Prasun Dey's daughter, Priyamvada, had bruises on chest, legs, lips and head. She had also been poisoned, reported PTI.

6. Interrogation of some close associates of the family, also revealed that despite the Dey family's massive accumulated debt, the two brothers continued to maintain their lavish lifestyles, which only exacerbated their financial troubles.

7. As per preliminary investigations, the Dey family's financial crisis had prompted the brothers Prasun Dey and Pranay Dey, and their wives to suicide by consuming sleeping pills. However, the medicines did not have the desired effect, following which the brothers slit their wives' wrists, leading to massive bleeding and death, reported ABP.

6. According to a report by PTI, Priyamvada had come to know about the plot, and refused to eat the food laced with sleeping draughts and high blood pressure pills. She was beaten up and then force-fed, the police said.

“That was the reason she had several bruises around her lips and other marks due to the injuries following a beating,” said the Kolkata Police, reported PTI.