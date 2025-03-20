The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in certain parts of Kolkata until March 22 due to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

The weather forecasting agency said, “A trough runs from central Odisha to Vidarbha, and there is wind confluence over east and adjoining central India due to the above trough and anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.”

IMD added, “Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20 and 21.”

As per IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected over West Bengal, including Kolkata, from March 19 to 22.

However, no major change in maximum temperatures is predicted in east India in the next two days, while minimum temperatures are expected to fall by 4-6°C in the next three days.

Additionally, the Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata has informed about rainfall in parts of West Bengal from March 20 to March 22.

“Thunderstorm activity over the districts of West Bengal from 20th to 22nd March 2025. Due to the presence of favourable wind patterns & strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, Thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty surface winds are very likely to occur in some districts of West Bengal during 20-22 March 2025,” the regional weather forecasting agency said.

The agency has issued an orange alert for some parts of West Bengal from March 20 to March 22.

Impact of rainfall The regional weather forecasting agency has listed the possible impact of the rainfall in Bengal. The rainfall lead to –

Some damage to standing crops, vegetables and horticulture.

Possibility of lightning strike, especially in open field.

Damage to loose and unsecured structures.

Traffic disruption in urban areas. Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata has suggested measures to help residents and authorities stay safe during rainfall. Some actions recommended are:

1. Take shelter in a safe place during thunderstorm activity.

2. Avoid taking shelter under a tree/electric pole and avoid contact with water bodies.